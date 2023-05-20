The BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture, more conveniently known as BBA, turns 20 this year. And what better way for the German company to celebrate this anniversary than by announcing the entry into production of the NEUE KLASSE platform in China? It was Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for production, who disclosed the first details of this novelty, which will be effective from 2026.

The details

That’s right: after the market launch in 2025, the models of the new vehicle generation will also be produced from the following year by the BBA in Shenyang. Alongside the NEUE KLASSE platform, the joint-venture starring the German brand will also assemble the high-voltage batteries on site that will be mounted on the same new models: precisely in this sense, the BBA has virtually inaugurated a new assembly site for high voltage batteriesin which it will invest RMB 10 billion (the legal tender of the People’s Republic of China) and which will produce cells for the sixth generation of high-voltage batteries starting in 2026. According to BMW, the entire project will generate about 2,000 new jobs in the region.

Not just the platform

“From a small assembly plant with a limited number of units, our factories in Shenyang have developed into our largest manufacturing site in the world. Today, 20 years into the production of our joint venture, I am pleased to announce the production of the NEUE KLASSE in China – explained Nedeljković – The integration of the NEUE KLASSE into our production in China goes hand in hand with the construction of a high voltage battery pack for the next, sixth, battery generation and will make a significant contribution to further electrification of our line and, therefore, to our success as a company”.

In China for China

To all this must be added an important work that BMW is carrying out for the expansion of the network of local suppliers: in particular, the BBA joint-venture is implementing its “local for local” approach (the same that characterizes the company’s Chinese production), already being able to count on around 430 local suppliers throughout the Asian country, of which more than one fourth in Liaoning province and nearly 100 in Shenyang.