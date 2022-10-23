The exhibition “ANDY WARHOL: THE ADVERTISING OF THE SHAPE”, which opened its doors yesterday at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, was yet another opportunity for BMW to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the M division, the one dedicated to high performance cars. The German giant chose not a random frame: the protagonist is in fact the fourth Art Car developed by BMW, an M1 that was painted by Andy Warhol in 1979 and who participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans that same year.

“I love this car. It is more successful than the work of art – Andy Warhol commented after his sweeping brushstrokes in less than half an hour had transformed the BMW M1 into an artistic creation – I tried to give one vivid representation of speed. If a car is really fast, all outlines and colors will become blurry ”. BMW itself tells an interesting anecdote about the creation of this Art Car: Warhol did not see any conflict between technology and creativity, and in fact, instead of first designing a scale model and leaving the final completion to his assistants, a procedure they had followed. his predecessors, he decided to paint the BMW M1 himself from start to finish. “Already world famous at the time, the American Pop Art icon shared the same passion with many automobile enthusiasts of that bygone era. – explains BMW – And the charm of the unique special created by Warhol has in fact increased to become, according to many fans, the highlight of the entire collection of BMW Art Car ”.