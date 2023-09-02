BMW shows the future of the range and of the stylistic language that will characterize future models, starting from what will derive precisely from the futuristic concept presented at the IAA Mobility: the Munich Motor Show was in fact the scene of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse unveil, a futuristic sedan prototype that provides a first look at the design of the future, the technologies to come and at the same time also anticipates a model that will arrive in 2025.

The future of BMW

“The BMW Vision Neue Klasse combines our innovation capability in the core areas of electrification, digitalisation and circularity”said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “In this way, we are always able to be two steps ahead of the future: The Neue Klasse is already bringing the mobility of the next decade onto the roads in 2025 – and is leading BMW into a new era.”

Debut at IAA Mobility 2023

This concept, which will make its debut in front of the general public at the IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show in Monaco, offers a new vision of design, with large surfaces and few distinctive lines, an essential stylistic language that emphasizes characteristic elements such as the BMW kidney grille and the Hofmeister curve of the side window graphics, thus making the Vision Neue Klasse even more distinctive.

Distinctive and futuristic design

The powerful wheel arches, the set-back glass area and the strongly forward-sloping “shark nose” front are all hallmarks of BMW. The aerodynamic 21-inch wheels pay homage to the classic motorsport-inspired cross-spoke design. At the same time, the almost monolithic body, with strong recesses at the front and rear and large glass surfaces, creates a new aesthetic. The luminous exterior paint “Joyous bright” with its subtle yellow tone underlines the friendly and future-oriented personality of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse. The contrast is provided by the side skirts and the black bumpers. With a higher proportion of secondary raw materials and a significantly reduced variety of materials, targeted improvements have been made to increase circularity. An improved dismantling concept will also help to optimize the recycling of vehicles of the Neue Klasse. A new interpretation of the brand’s characteristic design elements, such as the BMW kidney grille and twin headlights, transform the front of the vehicle into a single interaction area. A light effect with precise three-dimensional animation initiates an intuitive interaction between the man and his vehicle as soon as he approaches the car. E Ink elements at the bottom of the side windows are also present in the exterior welcome scene, directing attention to the sensor area that activates the automatic opening of the doors. Innovative technology also defines the design of the rear lights, with 3D printed light elements that span several levels and are targeted to create a unique impression of depth.

Technological interiors

On board then there is the new generation of BMW iDrive which offers a digital user experience that combines real and virtual. An increased use of secondary raw materials, resource-efficient production and an all-electric drivetrain with sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology reduce the carbon footprint of the Neue Klasse throughout the vehicle’s life cycle.