BMW’s two-wheel range expands with the introduction of the new F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS, the new mid-range enduro touring which present several common elements but which differ from each other in a substantial way. What these three models have in common is above all the advanced 2-cylinder in-line engine, with displacement increased to 895 cc and with even higher power and torque.

Higher power and torque

In particular, the new specifications are different depending on the model chosen: F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure with 77 kW (105 HP) at 8,500 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm, F 800 GS instead with 64 kW (87 HP) at 6,750 rpm and 91 Nm at 6,750 rpm. But the engine is not the only element shared by these three enduros: the engines also deserve a mention two driving modes “Rain” and “Road”, with ABS Pro and DTC as standard, in addition to the Riding modes Pro with additional riding modes, riding mode preselection function and engine braking torque control as optional ex works equipment.

What differentiates the three enduros

Shared elements, but also distinctive elements. The new BMW F 900 GS, for example, features a new plastic tank and rear section, both much lighter, while new fully adjustable upside-down telescopic forks are featured on the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure. Also available is a new Enduro Pro package for the new F 900 GS and Dynamic ESA for the new F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 Adventure. Chapter ergonomics: it has been optimized for off-road use mainly on the F 900 GS, with enduro footrests and aluminum side stand. On all three models we also find an optimized adjustable gear lever and, on the F 900 GS, a new foot brake.

Equipment and tech

Compared to the previous model, the LED headlight of the new BMW F 900 GS offers a wider low beam opening angle and therefore better frontal lighting, but in this sense the new F 900 GS Adventure and the F 800 GS are also equipped with LED headlights as standard. As for connectivity and technology, all new GS models in the F series come with a large 6.5″ TFT display, while the new BMW F 900 GS is equipped as standard with a multifunction holder to accommodate navigation devices, action cameras and more. Finally, new model variants and color combinations are available for the F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS.