Well, we didn't see that coming. BMW, which only recently served up the snarling XM at the top of their SUV range, suddenly comes up with an understated, graceful crossover idea with small kidneys. Little kidneys! Last year we were surprised by the elegant Vision Neue Klasse, a kind of 3-series of the future. Apparently BMW thinks that its high models could also use a hard reset, because this is the Vision Neue Klasse for a bit.

First of all, let's talk about that grille. This completely breaks with everything BMW did over the past 30 years to get from the modest face of the E34 5-series to the designs of today. It is reminiscent of the E12 and E21 – the 1970s, when things didn't have to be so big and bombastic. They were probably surprised that such a narrow grille goes so well with a modern design.

But the rest of the bodywork also impresses: the simple light signature, non-recessed glass areas, subtly massaged wheel arches and sculpted flanks provide a beautiful clean whole; distinctive without shouting. And all this has another important advantage: the Neue Klasse X has 20 percent less air resistance than comparable current BMWs.

The interior of the BMW Vision Neue Class

Inside, the lounge feeling predominates, with wide fabric chairs and sustainable materials. BMW promises a 'personal sound experience', 'intuitive touch controls' and something called Panoramic Vision. This system projects important information across the full width of the windshield so as not to distract your gaze from the road.

Underneath, everything is aimed at offering a 'superior driving experience': four supercomputers should work seamlessly together to combine BMW-worthy driving qualities with 'the next quantum leap in autonomous driving'. The drive is via improved e-motors, a new regenerative braking system and a battery with 20 percent more energy density. The whole thing runs on 800 volts, which is good for the fast charging speed: you should be able to charge up to a range of 300 kilometers in 10 minutes.

The vision will soon become reality

If you think this all sounds rather production-ready, that may be true. Just like the previously presented sedan, you can see this Neue Klasse X as a realistic hint to future BMWs. In fact, the first derivative model will go into production next year. 'Neue Klasse is more than just a car or a specific concept; it redefines the BMW brand, and at the same time will be more BMW than ever,” said CEO Oliver Zipse. If you say so…