BMW has come up with another way to justify not wanting to go fully EV. This time they play it on the durability of keeping your old BMW.

Nowadays choosing an EV is easier than before, but it is still a lot of deliberation. In terms of purchase, most models are still expensive (more than petrol variants), but in the total calculation of costs it can easily be done again. The most important consideration, especially since it is the main reason for electric cars: can it be done in terms of the environment? The car is emission-free, but what about the construction process? The choice for EV or petrol is not yet entirely clear in 2022.

Keep driving in your old BMW

There is a third option that ensures that the construction process of an EV or petrol car has no impact at all. That is what BMW’s environmental boss, Monika Dernai, says. It’s very simple: keep driving your old BMW! Of course, there will be fewer new cars if old cars can still survive. It is of course a bit of an open door, but it is striking that BMW comes up with it. Especially since the boss Oliver Zipse keeps insisting that full EV is dangerous by a certain time. It seems BMW is making up as many reasons as possible to save the future without going EV. For the seasoned petrolheads among us a noble goal.

“Refurbish”

Dernai does add that cars with eternal life don’t exist, so you have to do things to keep the cars fresh. For example, Dernai says that BMW can build new parts for the interior with sustainable materials. Is your chair wearing out? Then you buy a new one that fits in your old BMW. The same could work for engine parts, because circular is better. In any case, it’s nice that BMW has seen the light.

Or, put on your tin foil hat: BMW deliberately tries to make new cars so ugly that you ignore them and keep driving in your old BMW… (via AutoExpress)

This article BMW: “Stop buying new cars and keep your old ones” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #stop #buying #cars