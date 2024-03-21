The New Class from BMW has already caused a stir at the IAA in Munich. Now BMW is showing the SUV as a sedan. The length stays the same, the height doesn't.

This is what the future of BMW looks like. Image: Manufacturer

DBMW's new class has been causing a sensation since the IAA 2023 in Munich. Now the car manufacturer has introduced the SUV. Like the sedan, the New Class X is around 4.70 meters long and features the same design features.

It's about bold lines and colors, a large kidney grille and plenty of interior space as the engineers can fully concentrate on the electric drive. “The new class is always fully electric,” said development director Frank Weber when he got to know the concept vehicle before the world premiere. The prototype passed its first seating test with flying colors.