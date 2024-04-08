Feel free to call this BMW The Last Gasoline Bender, because this 7-series can turn the liquid in the tank into a vortex on command. Because under the extended hood of this never-before-seen prototype lies a V16 engine. BMW built this prototype in 1990, but hid it from the public for more than thirty years.

The attentive reader may get one déjà vu, but then you're probably thinking of a different prototype. Two years earlier, BMW built the 'Goudvis', also with a V16 engine, but based on the E32 generation. The newer V16 sedan already looks more production-ready without a huge air intake on the side.

The engine of the newer BMW measures 6,646 cc, which is slightly smaller than the 6,651 cc V16 of the Goudvis. The power is also less: 348 hp compared to 408 hp. The top speed of the just-revealed 7 Series is 250 km/h and shifting is via a five-speed automatic transmission. The Goudvis had a manual gearbox.

The engine is not the most interesting aspect of the BMW

The power is not even the most interesting thing about this BMW 7-series with V16 engine; In fact, by modern standards it's quite tame. No, the interesting thing to see is the bodywork. It is somewhere between the E32 and E38 generations. Seen from the side it is certainly a strange thing.

The unveiling delayed by 34 years raises the question of how many other BMWs can be found in the depths of Munich. Is there also a version of the newer M3s with a V8? Or are there more M5s with a V10 – or even a V12? Hopefully it will come out again someday…