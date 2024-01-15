BMW recently stopped producing cars with a combustion engine at the original BMW factory in Munich. From 2027, only i-models will come from this Bavarian factory. Or not? BMW board member Milan Nedeljković confirms to Top Gear that the new production line remains flexible for alternative fuels, such as hydrogen.

Nedeljković: 'Hydrogen remains an important alternative. That's why we are testing a range of hydrogen cars and why we are working intensively to improve the technology.' BMW is planning a production version of the hydrogen-powered iX5 for 2025 and has already experimented with a hydrogen-powered combustion engine in the 7 Series.

BMW can also invest in combustion engines again

Nedeljković does not rule out that the combustion engines will return to the factory. “We will not invest in internal combustion technology if there are no new combustion engines, but it is crucial that we remain flexible on the production line for whatever comes,” the board member said. The six-in-line is therefore not yet placed in the trash.

The second model of the M3 and X5 will soon be built where M3s and X5s were first built New Class-line. This car is a four-door sedan, the showpiece of the brand. BMW wants to show the new 3 Series in 2026, one year after an SUV that BMW will build in Hungary. Does BMW consciously choose to build the more traditional four-door for purists in its Bavarian hometown?

'The 3 Series has become “the product of Munich” and we have this new limousine from the New Class here, but it is a coincidence that goes well with historical reasons,” says Nedeljković, laughing. He also says that the production line needed to be renewed anyway, so if they are already working on it, then let's get started right away. New Class.