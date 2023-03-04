Do you know that, saving the best part for last at dinner? BMW does that with the top version of the Z4.

What makes a perfect roadster? Let’s start with the easiest: it’s a convertible. For the outer dimensions, it is often best if you simply omit the rear seat and keep the outer dimensions small. Motor in the back is allowed, but often the motor in the front is also fine. You prefer to drive at the rear and the strength of a somewhat lightweight sports car is that the engine is small and simple.

BMW Z4

The latter makes the BMW Z4 in all its capacities a strange duck in the bite. Because the top versions were pertinently nice power sources for what is intended as a small roadster. The latest Z4 is no different: even though there’s no purebred M, the M40i is the next best thing. With the well-known B58 six-cylinder you still have 340 hp under the hood. Yet there is still one thing missing that makes a roadster fun: a manual transmission.

Apologies

You can get a manual gearbox for your BMW Z4, but then you have to rely on the four-cylinder versions. They are fine, but the combination top version and manual gearbox has always been drilled through our nose. It seems that the combination of the B58 engine with manual gearbox is the difficult intervention, but BMW has now lost all their excuses for that.

Platformmate Toyota GR Supra has finally come with a manual gearbox in the top engine! As a limited edition, but that should not spoil the fun. The important thing is: it is possible. That could also offer BMW perspective for a BMW Z4 M40i with manual gearbox. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but BMW is said to be exploring the possibilities.

swing-out model

That always reports the well-informed BMW Blog. Somehow it makes sense: all the technology is there. In addition, a big thundercloud hangs over the entire concept of the BMW Z4 and the few competitors of the device. In 2023, something like this is of course celebrated with a nice goodbye version. Preferably with a nice price increase over it and a limited edition, then you also grab some profit with it. A swing-out version of the BMW Z4 with manual gearbox is therefore certainly not impossible.

BMWBlog therefore calls the arrival of a BMW Z4 M40i with manual gearbox ‘logical’. Because that’s what it is, right? Closing the Z-chapter with a true blow to the flare.

