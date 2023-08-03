The first half of the year closed in a very positive way for BMW, so much so that the German group itself has decided to raise its forecasts for the whole of 2023. The company clearly talks about “positive momentum in the second half of the year”dictated not only by the continued strength of the order book but also by the expected improvement in the availability of its premium vehicles.

Estimates improving

In particular, BMW expects deliveries to customers in the automotive segment to register a solid growth compared to the level of the previous year, while previously the estimates spoke of a slight growth. Not only that: in the Automotive segment, the German giant estimates that the EBIT margin for the full year 2023 lies within the corridor between 9% and 10.5%, while previously it was expected to be between 8 % and 10%. And still in the same segment, BMW is now convinced that the return on invested capital it should be between 18% and 22%, whereas previously it was stuck between 15% and 20%.

The obstacles

Does this mean that everything will go smoothly and without a hitch? Not exactly: BMW itself said it is sure that the increase in costs for suppliers, mainly due to inflation and the supply chain, will continue to represent a brake in the second half of the year. But this does not slow down the ambitions of the German giant, whose forecasts also speak of a free cash flow in the automotive segment more than 6 billion euros for the full year 2023, a perspective that takes into account both the increased investments in the transformation towards electromobility and the increase in inventories to guarantee the necessary supply of vehicles to the markets.

Results to date

Waiting to understand if these estimates will materialize, BMW is enjoying the excellent results obtained in the first half of the year, in particular the achievement of 1.2 million units sold in the period, for a growth of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. It should also be noted that the automotive segment recorded a EBIT margin by 10.6% in the first half of the year, a positive result due to the “improvement of sales volumes, an advantageous product mix and a positive pricing situation, despite the negative effects of foreign exchange and the increase in material and warranty costs”.