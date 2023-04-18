Is called “Rent a Ride” and it is the innovative motorcycle rental formula that BMW Motorrad continues to grow year after year. A real platform that allows customers to rent the motorbike preferred in just a few clicks, selecting it from a wide offer guaranteed by collaboration with international rental partners in 22 countries, including Europe, the United States and selected exotic islands.

How does it work

Through the “Rent a Ride” program, the customer can choose the best period for your tour using the appropriate booking system, which can also be done online. As anticipated, also the choice of the bike will be completely free: ranging from powerful sports two-wheelers with a dynamic design to Adventure bikes for an unforgettable sensation of freedom, through Tourers dedicated to safe and comfortable journeys, Roadsters for maximum driving pleasure on the roads, traditional Heritages for tours in perfect BMW style, and scooters to navigate the jungle of urban traffic.

Many solutions

“Through this platform, customers can book a practically new BMW motorcycle and, if necessary, also technical clothing with just a few clicksfor example to go for a ride with friends or just take the bike to test it thoroughly – reads a BMW Motorrad note – The bikes are explained in detail by the experts on site at BMW Motorrad partners and handed over in a relaxed atmosphere. So if a long-distance tour would be too risky for you at the moment, you can rent your dream bike with ‘Rent A Ride’ flexibly and easily, and even just go for an escape and discovery ride of the motorcycle”.

The requirements

A few are enough requirements to use the platform. Depending on the rental partner and location, proof of ID and motorcycle riding experience will be required. In Germany and most European countries, a category A driving license is also required. In case of doubts, however, the customer will also receive the necessary information in the contractual conditions of the BMW Motorrad dealers or directly during the booking process , where you can also find information on the deposit and its amount.