BIt’s been 25 years since BMW did something out of the ordinary: With the X5, the Munich company first relied on the traction of the sports utility vehicle, and even then they dressed it up as an SAV with an A for activity and in 2008 gave it an SAC with a C for coupe Page.

The current generations of the X5/X6 series are now undergoing major revisions, and both will come onto the market in April. The most important thing for BMW are apparently the now flatter headlights and the illuminated kidney with “Iconic Glow in waterfall lighting”. Anyway, that’s the first fact mentioned in the press release.

All engines are new

Then it’s about the new cockpit with the curved screens known from other BMWs and heated cup holders. Of course, such an SAV/SAC also has engines – and what kind of engines. For the X5 and X6, there is a choice of a V8-cylinder engine and a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. All engines are new, they are combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is also new. And all vehicles have all-wheel drive and 48-volt mild hybrid technology.









An electric motor integrated into the transmission provides additional drive power of up to 12 hp and a torque of 200 Newton meters. A variant as a plug-in hybrid is only available for the X5, which has a system output of 490 hp, which is almost 100 hp higher than the previous model. The system torque is 700 Nm. Thanks to a battery that has been enlarged by a quarter to 25.7 kWh, an electric range of up to 110 kilometers should be possible. The previously rather poor charging capacity has been increased to 7.4 kW.

The six-cylinder petrol engines for the X5 and X6 have a displacement of three liters and 380 hp along with a maximum torque of 540 Newton meters. As a diesel, the 3.0-liter six has 286 hp and a beary torque of 650 Nm. The 4.4-liter V8 offers 530 hp and 750 Nm. They operate under the abbreviation M60i. The dimensions remain unchanged. The BMW are almost five meters long, the trunk volume is 650 or 1870 liters. In the X6 there are 580 and 1530 liters. Prices are not fixed yet. So far, the X5 started at around 80,000 euros. We report separately on a hydrogen X5 that will be built in small series.