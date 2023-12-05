A positive start

The official BMW team has concluded the first two days of testing in view of 2024. After the disappointments of recent seasons, the German company has convinced Toprak Razgatlioglu to embrace the cause of the Munich manufacturer and expectations can only be high in view of next season.

The 2021 world champion made his debut riding the M 1000 RR at Portimao in the Algarve, experiencing a technical problem on the first day which left some oil on the track at the end of the pit straight. The weather conditions were obviously not ideal for chasing significant timed times and Kenan Sofuoglu’s protégé concentrated on the sensations conveyed to him by his new bike.

The words of Toprak Razgatlioglu

“In general I am very happy because it was a decidedly positive test. My feeling with the BMW M 1000 RR is very good. Now I understand the bike and we made excellent lap times even considering the track conditions were not the best, so I didn’t push to get a fast time and we didn’t use the softest tyre. I’m having fun, even though I haven’t been able to do many laps. We are learning why this bike is completely different for me, but now I’m starting to adapt. On Monday I had a better feeling with the front than on Sunday. The power and engine braking are incredible and the bike is very fast in a straight line. I’m very optimistic, we just need to do more laps. I thank all the guys, they gave me a warm welcome and everyone tries to improve, which we did straight away. We’ll see, I need more time. If the track conditions had been good I think I could have set a good lap time, because above all the feeling with the front when entering the corners has improved. The traction works very well and I have more power. Overall, I’m very happy and after the first laps I’d say we’re not far off. We are coming”.