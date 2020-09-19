The company’s flagship cruiser motorcycle has been launched in India by BMW Motorrad India. This heritage series bike has been launched by BMW to compete with the Indian motorcycle makers and the cruiser segment of Harley Davidson. Apart from this, the BMW R18 Cruiser will compete with the Ducati Diavel 1260 and the recently launched Triumph Rocket 4 GT. This is the first attempt by BMW to bring a traditional cruiser bike to India.

The standard edition of the bike is priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and the first edition is priced at Rs 21.9 lakh. Both are ex-showroom prices of BMW R18 Cruiser in India. Vikram Paiva, president of BMW Group India, said, “The new BMW R18 is the company’s entry into the cruiser segment, which has been waiting for a long time.” Fans and motorcycle lovers in India have been waiting for this day for a long time. The new bike has an all-LED setup ranging from analog instrument clusters, heated grips and optional reverse gear.

1802cc strong engine

Powerful bikes get air / oil cooled two-cylinder four stroke boxer 1802cc engine. This engine generates 91bhp of power at 4,750rpm and peak torque of 158nm at 3,000rpm. The unit comes with a 6-speed gearbox and a shaft drive setup. The BMW R18 Cruiser features three driving modes – rain, roll and rock. For better control, the bike comes with ABS, traction control and high-hill assist. It also has automatic stability control (ASC), which prevents the rear tire from slipping.

Bike design

The most distinctive is the design of the BMW R18 Cruiser motorcycle. Apart from round headlamps, the bike has exhaust handlebars and exhaust pipe with chrome finish. Two variants of BMW R18 coming with spoked wheels will be launched in the Indian market. The standard variant is a fully blacked out version and the first edition gets a special look thanks to white pinstripes and chrome. There will also be some special elements in the First Edition and ‘First Edition’ marking has also been given on the seat badge. In addition to the copper-letter logo on the tank, blackstorm metallic paint job has been done in it.