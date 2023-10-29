She is the German motorcycle. When BMW renews the Boxer GS, everyone takes a closer look. We do it too and start our first test drive.

EA GS can never be beautiful, we once heard a BMW strategist say. The company has consistently followed this principle. A GS, he should understand, must not appear too well-behaved, certainly not arbitrary, but must radiate robustness and show edge. Ultimately, it represents a multi-tool for mud, hard work and would-be adventurers. GS generations came and went over the decades, some a little more pleasant than the others, but none of them were beautiful. But everyone was successful.

Every time BMW makes the change, it is a major event in the industry. Now the R 1300 GS is the successor to the R 1250 GS and is faced with the task of continuing the tradition of the BMW bestseller, by far the most important model in the range. First of all, the loyal fan base of the maxi travel enduro will be wide-eyed. The distinctiveness has become a little blurred, the technoid has given way to apparent simplicity and the jagged has given way to the principle of smooth surfaces. The new one looks completely different. More beautiful?