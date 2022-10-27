BMW’s R 1250 R naked has been dusted off and will do it for 2023 with a minor aesthetic upgrade and a richer base equipment. The roadster is now standard equipped with things such as Dynamic Traction Control, ASB Pro, LED lighting and a USB port.

What has remained is the thumping boxer heart with variable (ShifCam) valve timing and a top power of 136 hp @ 7,250 rpm. Now that top power is nice, but what really matters in practice with an engine like this is the available torque in the midrange. With 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm, that is more than ample, as we now know from the burly 1.254cc ShiftCam boxertwin. There is enough in the hallway.

To better regulate that torque under cunning or unforeseen circumstances, the R 1250 R is equipped with BMW’s well-known Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) for 2023 as standard. Coupled with an IMU (and three riding modes), the traction control is now lean angle sensitive, as is the ABS Pro, which is also part of the basic equipment. Even when braking deep into the bend, the ABS continues to play an active role – when necessary.

LED lighting is now also factory-worked on the R, which in turn does not apply to the optional cornering lighting. You have to dig a little deeper for that, just like for the seat heating (with five heating levels for both driver and duo) and the heated grips that can only be ordered together in a package. That too is BMW.

Well, pairing the phone with the TFT display is no problem, just like charging via the new USB connection. Oh yes, the R 1250 R now also has an ECO mode to encourage economical (read: quiet) driving. But of course we don’t care about that for free-spirited motorcycle types. More information about price and availability of the new R 1250 R coming soon.