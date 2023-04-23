BMW’s Motorrad division presented the new R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition, characterized by a distinctive look and exclusive standard equipment. A special edition, but also limited in terms of production: BMW Motorrad has indeed announced that the Ultimate Edition will be produced in 2,100 specimens around the world, each integrating a host of treasured features that pay homage to over 40 years of Spirit of GS heritage.

Distinctive packages

This special series was born from the Triple Black style and boasts the presence of unique and dedicated details thanks to the packages included in its configuration, which are five: the Shadow I/II aesthetic packages guarantee components machined from solid and finished with exclusive surface treatments; the Dynamic package counts on the Dynamic ESA, the Pro driving modes and the electro-assisted gearbox; the Touring package instead includes Cruise Control, the arrangement for the navigator, hand guards and bag supports; the Comfort package includes Keyless Ride, heated grips and a chrome exhaust system; finally, the Lights package allows for optimal visibility, both active and passive.

Equipment and options

Among the accessories offered standard and as an option with the new BMW R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition a mention deserves the tinted windshield with its dark coloring, the engine protection bars made in the black color of the GS Ultimate, the black spoked rims with crossed spokes compatible with off-road use , the powerful additional LED headlights that offer better illumination of the road with their light color similar to daylight, and the full titanium Akrapovic exhaust with approved carbon end cap with db-killer.

How much does it cost

We close with the prices. The R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition turnkey price list starts at 26,900 euros, with an advantage of over 2,000 euros for the customer compared to the value of the equipment offered: among the many advantages, it includes registration costs, pre-delivery, first service, four-year BMW Motorrad BEST4 warranty and five years of Mobile roadside assistance Dear.