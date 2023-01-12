Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen earned promotion to BMW M Motorsport works drivers.

The trio began their growth path among the youngsters of the Bavarian manufacturer in 2019 by kicking off the BMW Junior Team program and regularly taking part in specific training sessions and races such as those on the Nordschleife.

The English, the German and the American both won with the …Continue reading

#BMW #promotes #juniors #Harper #Hesse #Verhagen #officers