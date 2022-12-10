BMW completes its offensive in Vietnam. The German giant landed five years ago in the Asian country only as a reseller, now it also does so as a manufacturer: the company has in fact announced that it has reached an agreement with the local Truong Hai Auto Corporation, better known as THACO, to start the local construction of BMW vehicles. The cooperation will thus expand the German group’s production network in Asia, which now includes BMW plants in India and Thailand, as well as joint-venture plants in China and partner plants in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This is an important step for the BMW Group in Asia-Pacific as we seek to strengthen our geographical presence in the region – commented Michael Nikolaides, Senior Vice President BMW Group Production Network, Supply Chain Management – With this decision, the BMW Group once again reaffirms its strategic principle: production follows the market“. The German giant will produce several models of its current range in Vietnam, ranging from the 3 Series to the 5 Series, passing through the X3 up to the X5. A commercial choice that was anything but casual: BMW is in fact convinced that the Vietnamese market has a long-term growth potential not indifferent, for this reason adding production to simple sales could prove to be a decisive move in the successful internationalization process of the group.

“THACO has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industrymanufacturing and marketing a variety of products, from passenger cars to trucks, for THACO and a number of global brands – added Tran Ba ​​Duong, the President of THACO – We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to include BMW vehicles among our manufacturing operations in Chu Lai, Quang Nam Province and are committed to providing the high quality vehicles that BMW customers have come to expect from the brand.”