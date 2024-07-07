The new BMW The M5 has finally arrived, combining hybrid power, sporty design and advanced technologies to deliver an unprecedented driving experience. This model stands out clearly from the Series 5 thanks to its aesthetic and technical elements that emphasize the dynamic capabilities of the car.

The new M5 stands out with its striking wheel arch extensions, powerful side skirts, sculptural front bumper and unique details around the C-pillar, including the embossed “M5” logo. The sporty look is further enhanced by the use of body-coloured painted surfaces, giving the car an elegant and understated appearance.

BMW M5: Refined Interior and Advanced Technology

The interior of the new BMW M5 is equally refined, enhanced by M-specific trims that underscore the car’s versatility. Power is always available, both during leisurely electric cruising and in more demanding driving sessions, where the M5 reveals its true sports sedan credentials. The M HYBRID system, combined with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and optimised chassis technology, gives the new M5 unrivalled driving dynamics.

Debut and market availability

The new BMW M5 will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in England in July 2024, with production starting later that month at the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing. The global launch is scheduled for November 2024, when the new BMW M5 Touring will also be introduced. The key markets for the high-performance sedan include North America and Europe, with the USA leading the way, followed by the UK, Germany and Korea.

Performance and autonomy of the M HYBRID system

At the heart of the new BMW M5 is the M HYBRID drive system, which combines a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor developed specifically for this model. The combustion engine benefits from M TwinPower Turbo technology, developing a maximum output of 430 kW/585 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm. The electric motor adds a further 145 kW/197 hp, with a rated torque of 280 Nm.

Electric driving mode and charging

In all-electric mode, the new BMW M5 can reach a speed of 140 km/h. The high-voltage battery enables an electric range of 67-69 kilometres in the WLTP cycle. The combined charging unit enables AC charging at up to 7.4 kW.

Chassis technology and driving dynamics

The chassis of the new BMW M5 comprises a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle, with components specifically tuned to enhance driving dynamics. The Adaptive M suspension optimises the body’s connection to the road, enhancing stability and agility.

Assistance and safety systems

The new BMW M5 features a wide range of driver assistance systems, including Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Speed ​​Limit Information. The optional Driving Assistant Professional adds advanced features such as Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function.

The new BMW M5 redefines the sports sedan, combining outstanding hybrid power, distinctive design and advanced technologies for a unique driving experience. Making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the BMW M5 is set to conquer markets around the world, offering exceptional performance and unrivalled luxury.

