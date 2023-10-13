After many prototypes, the BMW Group is now presenting vehicles from the pilot fleet that entered service this year to media representatives. An achievement that took four years of development work and which now sees the BMW iX5 Hydrogen development project enter its next phase. The fleet of around 100 vehicles is currently deployed internationally for demonstration and test purposes for various target groups. This active driving experience is therefore the first opportunity for people not involved in the development process to get a first-hand impression of what the BMW iX5 Hydrogen has to offer.

The strategy

“Hydrogen is a versatile energy source that has a key role to play in the energy transition process and therefore in climate protection. After all, it is one of the most efficient ways to store and transport renewable energy,” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “We should also use this potential to accelerate the transformation of the mobility sector. Hydrogen is the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to emission-free mobility. One technology alone will not be enough to enable climate-neutral mobility around the world.”

The genesis

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen developed on the basis of the current BMW .

The hydrogen needed to power the fuel cell is stored in two 700 bar tanks made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). Together they contain almost six kilograms of hydrogen, enough to give the BMW iX5 Hydrogen a range of 504 km (313 miles) in the WLTP cycle. Refueling with hydrogen takes just three to four minutes, so the BMW iX5 Hydrogen can offer the driving pleasure for which BMW is famous even over long distances, with only a few short stops along the way.

The technical data sheet

Maximum power of the entire propulsion system: 295 kW/401 hp

Continuous electric power of the fuel cell system: 125 kW/170 hp

Maximum battery power (lithium-ion technology): 170 kW/231 hp

Maximum power of the highly integrated electric drive: 295 kW/401 hp

Capacity of hydrogen tanks: 6 kg of hydrogen (gaseous)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) < 6 s

Maximum speed: over 180 km/h (112 mph)

Hydrogen consumption in the WLTP cycle: 1.19 kg/100 km

Range in the WLTP cycle: 504 km (313 miles)