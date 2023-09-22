Stately is different: can the BMW 7 Series have a specification like this?

We can’t stop talking about the design of the BMW 7 Series (G70). Is he starting to get used to it? Not really yet. Do BMW still very pronounced things about it? Yes, that’s true. Just look at this special BMW 7 Series that the Slovak branch of the brand received.

BMW 7 Series in daring spec

Naturally, BMW Individual was called in for help. Normally you can choose from a range of gray tones, Aventurin rot and Individual Tansanit Metallic. The latter is actually already a pre-selected ‘exclusive’ color. No, a much bolder color has been chosen for today’s BMW M760e.

Velvet Orchid

That’s what it’s all about Velvet Orchid II (L74). A color that has not been around for very long and has always been very individual. There are already a handful of cars in this color, mostly 8 Series and M3/M4s, but they are all Individual. And in the current climate of fairly boring colors, such a pink shade quickly stands out. Now also on this BMW 7 Series, which makes the design at least a little more striking.

Two tone

And if that wasn’t enough, the M760e isn’t completely painted in Velvet Orchid. The bottom half is, the top half is made in Oxid Gray Metallic (C4A). It evokes a bit of a Rolls-Royce feeling. BMW’s luxury brand often uses special colors like this and in a strange way it just works. We can’t quite say whether the BMW 7 Series is stately enough to get away with it. But if you want to make a statement, look no further.

White chairs

And while you let bystanders enjoy/disrupt with your unique BMW 7 Series, you stay in an oasis of… well, we wanted to say tranquility because of the rather classic black interior parts with white seats. The rather busy dashboard with lighting in all shapes and sizes detracts from it a bit. It’s a bit of a difficult thing, that G70 7 Series.

Would you dare? Or would you keep a BMW 7 Series nice and businesslike? Or go for an S-Class? As mentioned, it is certainly a striking appearance, but whether it is beautiful will at least be a matter of taste.

