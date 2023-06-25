BMW Motorrad celebrates the production of the millionth GS equipped with a boxer engine. The two-wheeler division of the German manufacturer has brought the bike in question off the assembly line at the Berlin-Spandau site: it is a BMW R 1250 GS. A success of the present, but which looks to the future: the new edition of the BMW GS with boxer engine, the R 1300 GS, will in fact be presented on 28 September next at the inauguration of the new BMW Motorrad World in Berlin.

A milestone

“With the R 80 G/S and its unique combination of both on and off-road performance, for everyday and long-range use, BMW Motorrad created in 1980 the new kind of enduro touring motorcycle – commented Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad – The BMW GS with boxer engine has become an icon, which has achieved global success in this segment.”. The millionth boxer-engined BMW GS, as mentioned, was one R 1250 GS in Triple Black Styleand was celebrated by BMW Motorrad in recent days during a factory meeting at the Berlin-Spandau plant.

Future as a protagonist

“The BMW GS is a legend and at the same time one indispensable milestone in the BMW Motorrad model range Schramm added. Its extraordinary qualities, such as driving dynamics, off-road qualities, superior long-distance comfort and enormous robustness, have since then been continuously developed by BMW Motorrad and transferred to other BMW Motorrad model series with great success. . I am therefore very pleased that today, in our anniversary year ‘100 Years of BMW Motorrad’, we are able to contribute to a milestone in the BMW Group’s corporate history with the millionth BMW GS motorcycle with boxer engine. I am equally pleased that the unique history of the BMW Motorrad models with boxer engine will soon be rounded off by an exciting chapter with numerous innovations with the new R 1300 GS“.

BMW Motorrad celebrates

In celebration of this milestone, BMW Motorrad has summarized its centenary celebrations. After the big party of the BMW Motorrad Dayswhere thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world are expected from 7 to 9 July, on 28 September BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin will officially open its doors “virtually” with the presentation of the new BMW R 1300 GS, while from two days later, therefore from 30 September, will be open to all visitors.