BMW M Motorsport has officially opened the doors of a test with the LMDh to Valentino Rossi, but immediately clarifying that it won’t be something to do overnight.
After having recently hired the ‘Doctor’ as official driver, the Bavarian manufacturer offered him a continuation in the GT World Challenge Europe at the wheel of the brand new M4 GT3 fielded by Team WRT, flanked by Maxime … Continue reading
#BMW #RossiLMDh #test #immediately #calmly
Dian replies to Deportivo Cali in networks and asks him to catch up
Deportivo Cali It is experiencing one of the worst moments in its history, both in football, with two very poor...
Leave a Reply