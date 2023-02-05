Not only the inside of your car, but also the outside should smell fresh, according to BMW.

Cars are becoming more and more luxurious. Luxury used to be a choke and a tennis ball on the hitch. But now your car is often more luxurious than your house. While you enjoy a shiatsu massage on your ventilated and heated seats, the Burmester/Bang & Olufsen/Bowers & Wilkins/NAIM/Mark Levinson speakers blow some appropriate tones towards your eardrum. Meanwhile, you look over your leather-covered dashboard into the horizon, with a projection of the Head Up display.

The Ambient Lighting provides a color that suits your mood and the moment. And every now and then a scent is spread through the interior, which gives you the safe feeling that you are back in your mother’s belly. The only downside: getting out and joining the overwhelming violence of the world becomes quite a hurdle to clear.

Fortunately there is still BMW there. Because the people of Munich are working on technology that protects you from sensory unpleasantness. Not only in the car, but also outside the car. A patent has emerged showing that BMW wants to spread a scent from the BMW badge on the nose. This gives you even more reason to turn your nose up at cars from other brands. At least, that’s what the Munich residents hope, of course.

The funny drawing accompanying the patent almost suggests that this is a joke. But, we haven’t read the punchline anywhere yet, so it looks like it anyway that this is real. And yes, why not actually. It is 2023, so we live in a world where unprecedented injustice on the one hand and opulent luxury on the other are the order of the day. For example, why not let the air of a gas station smoke out of an EV for that ‘authentic’ feeling…

Which typical smell would you prefer to have coming out of your BMW? Let us know in the comments!

