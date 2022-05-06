BMW has defined what future models will be built on the basis of the new platform Neue Klassewhich will go into production in 2025. The German automaker will focus its new architecture solely on all-electric mid-size models that will be introduced in the premium segment: Oliver Zipse, the CEO of BMW, has announced that the new platform will only be able to accommodate an electric transmission, so its use will not affect models or versions of models powered by an internal combustion engine.

“When the Neue Klasse platform debuts it will focus only on the Series 3 segment, by which time the market will have already developed to a size where it is reasonable to have only one type of transmission in that architecture “, Zipse’s words reported by Autonews. An evident change of strategy therefore for BMW, which previously had declared BMW had previously indicated that the architecture would also incorporate electrified options combined with thermal engines on that same architecture. By using the platform only on fully electric mid-size models, the German automaker will be able to keep combustion engines longer on larger models: Zipse himself reiterated that the Neue Klasse platform will be mainly focused on the mid-size car segment and will not cover from the lower segments up to the luxury models.

“The Neue Klasse platform will play a crucial role in increasing sales of electric vehicles for the company. It represents a quantum leap in technology – concluded Zipse – The new architecture will house our next generation electrical transmission, which will boast more power, new cell chemistry and new cell formats. “ Refers to to the goal mentioned by Zipse, we recall that BMW aims to reach 2 million fully electric cars sold by 2025 and to ensure that half of its registrations are represented by 100% electric models by 2030.