The new 2024 BMW X3 presents itself as a true benchmark in the premium segment of Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV).

The fourth generation of this model, which debuted 20 years ago, brings with it a completely new design language, a range of highly efficient engines and a technological evolution that redefines the concept of contemporary mobility.



The exterior design of the new BMW X3 has been completely revised to give the vehicle a more imposing and sporty appearance. With an increase in length of 34 millimetres, now at 4,755 millimetres, and a width of 1,920 millimetres (+29 mm), the BMW X3 stands out with its powerful proportions. The 25 millimetre reduction in height, combined with wider tracks, contributes to a robust and dynamic look, underlined by the large BMW kidney grille and the flowing, essential lines.

The optional BMW Iconic Glow contour lights frame the front grille, while the L-shaped LED headlights add a distinctive touch to the front end. The rear of the vehicle is characterised by flared wheel arches and a flush-fitting rear window, emphasising the width and road presence of the car.

The interior of the new BMW X3 combines the robust functionality typical of SAV models with a premium ambience enhanced by high-quality materials and advanced features. The new BMW Curved Display, combined with the BMW Interaction Bar and flat-bottomed steering wheels, defines a driver-oriented and comfort-oriented driving experience. The newly developed, electrically adjustable and heated sports seats are upholstered in Econeer, a sustainable material that reflects BMW’s commitment to a greener future.

The cargo space offers extraordinary flexibility, going from 570 to a maximum of 1,700 litres (460 – 1,600 litres for the plug-in hybrid version), making the BMW X3 suitable for any type of need, from everyday activities to long journeys.

The engine range of the new BMW X3 includes highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, along with a plug-in hybrid version, the BMW X3 30e xDrive. The latter offers an electric range of 81–90 kilometres in the WLTP cycle, thanks to the latest-generation BMW eDrive technology and adaptive recuperation. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, combined with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, allows the X3 30e xDrive to combine efficiency and performance, with CO2 emissions reduced to 26–21 g/km.

The top model, the BMW X3 M50 xDrive, It features a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid technology, producing 293 kW/398 hp. Teamed with BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, this engine enables the M50 xDrive to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds, ensuring a dynamic and precise driving experience that is further enhanced by the M Sport suspension and M Sport differential.

The new BMW X3 is equipped with the BMW Operating System 9 and the BMW iDrive system with QuickSelect, which allows intuitive and simple control of vehicle functions. The new home screen layout, with vertically arranged icons, facilitates direct access to the most important functions without having to navigate through submenus, improving the user experience.

The driving assistance system and parking in the new BMW X3 has been further enhanced. The vehicle offers the Driving Assistant with collision warning, lane departure warning and speed limit information as standard. The Parking Assistant, also standard, includes reversing assistance and an assistance camera. Advanced options include the Steering and Lane Control Assistant as well as the Parking Assistant Professional, which allows parking manoeuvres to be controlled directly from your smartphone.

The new BMW X3 represents a significant evolution in the premium SAV segment. With a refreshed exterior design, luxurious and spacious interior, efficient engines and advanced technology equipment, the 2024 BMW X3 establishes itself as a reference model for the most demanding drivers. Production, which will take place at the BMW Group plants in Spartanburg and Rosslyn, reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable and circular production.

The launch on the European and US market is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024, with further markets to follow from January 2025. With these innovations, the BMW X3 is poised to write a new chapter in its success story, confirming its position as the brand’s best-selling model in 2023 and beyond.