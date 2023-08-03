In these pre-holiday days in Sokolov, in the Czech Republic, the inauguration of a new test site for the fully automated development and test drives by BMW. The first center of its kind in Central Europe, the Future Mobility Development Center required an investment of 300 million euros by the Bavarian giant.

Realistic tests

“With our new Future Mobility Development Center, we have created a one-of-a-kind test site designed exclusively for automated driving and parking tests up to level 4 – said Frank Weber, BMW Group Board Member for Development – On 600 hectares of land, we test all possible driving conditions with maximum flexibility and efficiency: city, countryside, motorway and automated parking. There particularity: we can run our different test programs one after another without stopping. This makes our tests as realistic, reliable and consumer-oriented as possible.”

High standards of environmental protection

The new test site not only allows technological innovations to be tested and further developed, but also represents an example of how the highest standards of environmental protection and sustainability have been consistently integrated into the implementation. When designing the test range, BMW worked closely with an observer specializing in environmentally friendly construction.

Powered by 100% green electricity

“For the BMW Group, electric, digital and sustainable mobility goes beyond our vehicles. We look at the entire value chain, including our sites. Together with our partners, we have been able to transform a former mining site here in Sokolov into a test site modern and efficient and capable of creating new jobs – said Ilka Horstmeier, BMW Group Board Member for People and Real Estate – The Future Mobility Development Center and its charging infrastructure are powered 100 percent with green electricity from renewable energy sources. This is another big step towards decarbonization of our sites around the world”.

Promotion of biodiversity

In addition to using clean electricity, the site is equipped with an innovative system which systematically collects rainwater and uses it to irrigate the roadway. The protection and promotion of local biodiversity was also considered during the planning process: amphibian control systems were installed throughout the site to ensure the animals’ safe passage through the test field. 2.2 million cubic meters of previously excavated soil from nearby mines were used for the construction of the site. This way no more ground was moved, but it was reused an uncultivated area.