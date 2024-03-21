The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X is your next iX3.

Huh, wait. In the previous article we were just selling that Audi will build the most beautiful cars in the near future, and a press kit from BMW plops onto our digital press kit.

The car in question is the BMW Neue Class. That's a concept for an electric crossover. Now that in itself is not very special. Car brands are constantly showing new finger exercises. In this case it is special, because it is the second member of the BMW Neue Klasse models. BMW has that just revealed.

BMW Vision Neue Class

And the Neue Klasse models get a new design language. We have had a period of extreme uniformity for traditional purists (until 2000), then a creative Bangle period (until 2010), then a nice but conservative course again (until 2020) and at the moment BMW is mainly trying to shock shocking it. It sells, so who are we to say anything.

We could already see the design language on the Neue Klasse sedan concept that shone at the IAA in Munich, but this is the 'X'. So you can see how the design language works on a crossover. That's important, because BMW has a whole range of crossovers: X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, iX and XM. That's a lot!

Of course, the grille is a topic of conversation and now it is too. But now in a positive way. It is very beautifully done: an elongated vertical grille. This refers to the classic BMWs of yesteryear.

It is also striking how clean the design of the BMW Neue Klasse X is. Yes, there are folds, curves and frills, but it is a lot more subdued than before. It also seems to be much more of a coherent whole. And not unimportantly, it is unmistakably a BMW.

Technology

Now briefly the technology of this device. BMW is already on the sixth generation of its 'eDrive' electric motors. The new lithium ion batteries have a 20% greater energy density. The Neue Klasse

The BMW Neue Klasse X can best be seen as a precursor to a BMW iX3. There will also be a regular X3 (G45), with petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrains. Then there comes this iX3, the NA5. These are both planned for next year.

