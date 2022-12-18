Electrification, but above all sustainability, economic and beyond. BMW fixes the stages of its growth process in view of the coming years, with Italy which is preparing to play a fundamental role as one of the key markets for the company: BMW’s focus will not only be on the production and development of new models, but also on the redefinition of a new system of distributionperhaps with a profound transformation of the dealer network and sales model. The goal is only one: to put the customer at the center of every operation.

“We aim to remain a point of reference in terms of value creation for society, through a policy of growth and protection for all our collaborators, focused on issues such as sustainability, intercultural dialogue, social inclusion, promotion of talent and culture – the words of Massimiliano Di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW Italia, reported by Il Corriere della Sera – At the same time, we want to drive the retail transformation, through an agency model for Europe. We have been designing it for several months in collaboration with our network partners, to create a more dynamic, more authentic and more innovative relationship with customers, the real backbone of our company”.

This new distribution model will be implemented in the group gradually, or rather for brands: first it will be Mini’s turn in 2024, then BMW two years later, then also all the other brands in the conglomerate, then Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad. As for the new modelsOn the other hand, BMW is anxiously awaiting the new X1 and M3 Touring, as well as the electric i5, while as far as Rolls-Royce is concerned, curiosity is growing around the brand’s first 100% electric car, the Spectre. Clearly the news will also concern Mini and BMW Motorrad: enthusiasts and customers of the German group will certainly not be left without a drink.

“The product offensive and the growing demand for e-mobility make us optimists for the future. Last year, our country confirmed itself as the sixth world market for cars and the third for motorcycles, we want to stay on these levels by maintaining our leadership in the premium market for both two and four-wheelers, both in 2022 and in 2023 – concluded Di Silvestre – We are systematically investing in the technology of Neue Klasse: from 2025 we will have a new architecture available which will produce all models starting from the electric version, declining them in the other variants of traditional or hybrid propulsion; it is a complete reversal of the current paradigm. Already by the end of this year we will have 15 electric models in production and in 2030, Mini and Rolls-Royce will also be fully electric. By 2030 at the latest, more than 50% of production will be electric.