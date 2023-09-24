BMW is taking a new design path with the Neue Klasse. This finger exercise for a 2-Series shows that it could be great.

BMW, of course, stands for cars that can speed around corners. But in a literal sense, BMW stands for Bayerische Motoren Werke. In other words, a Bavarian factory where ICEs are screwed together. That’s a thing. The brand is of course famous for its inline-six, the amazing four-burner turbocharger in the Brabhams of the 1980s and the V12 in the McLaren F1. But what will be left of all this legend if everyone soon has an electric motor under the hood? This thing is basically a big blender, so how much is there to differentiate it?

As a relatively small car company, BMW must therefore hold its own among the big boys with new core values. Of course, they can still make a nice-steering car. But now that almost all other brands will soon also have premium RWD, this may no longer be an exception. That leaves, the baaaaaaaaaadge and the design.

Now BMW design has been ‘quite difficult’ in recent years. In the 80s and 90s, BMW was basically the Italian or British from Germany. The sleek, sporty bodies of the E34 and E32 were even literally drawn by an Italian. You could see it in there too. Okay, a Maserati QP or Jaaaaaag XJ might be even nicer. But yes, it was less Teutonic than a W126 or W140. Which is also epic stuff, but in a different way.

The 90s BMWs quietly took over. It was all a bit smoother and rounder, but still very nice. But with the E65 we saw a different side of BMW. And after the new G60 and G70, we actually don’t want to watch them anymore. If your son says tonight that there is a monster under his bed, just to be sure, check whether the scale model of the G70 that grandma gave him is not parked there.

Okay, so it’s really horrible right now, but hopefully it will get at least a little better soon. The Neue Klasse is not a huge beauty, but much nicer than what BMW now offers. And also a nice mix between some retro vibes and modernity. In a few years the car will probably actually come onto the market in approximately this form. And then it will of course also be time for coupes, sedans and SUVs with the new design language. Will that work?

Photoshopper Theottle takes an advance on what is to come and it shows that it can be quite great. The new rear and front, which are somewhat reminiscent of the E30, fit perfectly on a coupe the size of the 2-Series. It makes sense somehow. Co-worker @willeme always says that the small BMW coupes are more like two-door sedans than coupes. Now, politically speaking, we have roughly the same ideas, but I don’t completely agree with him on this issue. However…looking at this impression for a new 2-Series…Maybe our oracle is somewhat right.

