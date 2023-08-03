Exciting! BMW will soon show a production-ready version of the Neue Klasse.

BMW’s Neue Klasse is no longer so ‘Neu’, because we are talking about cars from the 1960s. As we wrote earlier, however, BMW is preparing a new generation of EVs under the name Neue Klasse. A Neue Neue Class.

We already got a taste of the Neue Klasse in January in the form of the i Vision Dee (see photos). However, this car still had a very high concept car content and was therefore far from production ready. BMW however, has not been idle since January.

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Directors, today announces the Vision Neue Class. Indeed, this is still a concept car, but Zipse promises that the Vision Neue Class is very close to the production car.

The Neue Klasse is extremely important for BMW, because it heralded a new chapter. The Neue Klasse platform is to become ‘state of the art’ in terms of technology, with an 800V charging structure and a head-up display across the entire width of the windscreen.

Also not unimportant: BMW is taking a different direction in terms of design with the Neue Klasse. This must be good news, because it won’t get much worse than the current design language. Van Hooydonk has already hinted at a clean design, so that is at least positive.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse will make its appearance at the IAA in Munich, which kicks off in exactly one month. Although this car will be quite production-ready, it will be some time before you can buy a Neue Class BMW. Production will not start until 2025, in a new factory in Hungary. From 2026, the Neue Klasse models will also roll off the production line in Germany and China.

This article BMW Neue Klasse is almost ready for production! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

