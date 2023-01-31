Recalling an electric car because it is too quiet. That is like complaining to the chip shop that there are too many calories in the croquette. At least, you would think so. It is legally required that electric cars make a noise below a certain speed. You know, for pedestrians and cyclists – and exactly this is not quite right.

The recall action is in the recall register of the RDW with the description ‘vehicle sound generator may not work’. These are the BMW i3, i4, iX, iX1 and iX3. Just say all electric models from BMW. This concerns a total of 1,650 cars in the Netherlands. This does not mean that all sound generators do not work, but BMW still wants to take a preventive look at things.

In the worst case, the BMW sound generator will not work properly. According to the RDW, the possible danger is now a ‘(traffic) accident with personal injury’. All drivers receive a letter or a call requesting them to come to the dealer. There the operation is checked and the software is updated. So nothing wrong.