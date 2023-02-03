Global leader in the premium scooter and motorcycle market, BMW Motorrad had the best sales result in its history in 2022. And it starts 2023, the year of its centenary (September 28), accelerating. The celebration takes place with investments and launches, mainly in Brazil, where the company has had for six years, in Manaus (AM), its only exclusive factory for the production of motorcycles outside Germany. This is just one of the many reasons that make the Brazilian market strategic for the brand. “It is the sixth largest for BMW Motorrad in the world. We can envision more steps as we expand our production capacity and our portfolio”, said to DINHEIRO Julian Mallea, CEO of BMW Motorrad Brasil, a position created in May. The Argentine executive took over the post after 20 years with the company — eight of them in Tupiniquim territory. In the group since 2003, Mallea was Marketing and Sales manager at BMW Motorrad Argentina, manager of MINI Argentina and led MINI in Brazil from 2014. He joined BMW Motorrad Brasil in 2018 as Director of Sales and Marketing until he took over the main chair of the company in the country, which entered the organization chart “out of necessity in view of the good performance of the company over the last few years”.

Globally, BMW Motorrad reached its historic sales record last year, with 202,895 units, growth of 4.4% compared to 2021. Germany, where the headquarters are located, remains the main point of sale, with 24,129 motorcycles in 2022. Following are France (21,223 units), United States (17,690) and China (15,404).

Highlight for Brazil, which led sales in Latin America and expanded its share in the premium motorcycle market, with a record sales of 13,051 units in 2022 — an increase of 17% compared to the previous year and equivalent to 51.2% of all motorcycles sold in the region. The little more than 13,000 BMW motorcycles sold last year are double the 6,400 that reached Brazilian consumers in 2016, when the Manaus factory was inaugurated. Six years ago, the brand was eighth in the sales ranking of the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), with 0.65% of market share — it should be noted that the brand is niche, aimed at the premium market. And it ended 2022 with a 0.93% overall share, in fourth position behind Honda (1st, with a 75% share), Yamaha (2nd, with 16%) and Shineray (3rd, with 1.61%). In the main segment in which it operates, Maxtrailm, BMW is the leader with the R 1250 GS (5,352 units licensed and 21.6% share). Added to the 2,879 sold of the F 850 ​​GS model and the 541 of the F 750 GS, BMW Motorrad accounts for 35% of the category. Another highlight last year was the G 310 GS, the company’s versatile entry-level motorcycle, from the Fenabrave trail/fun category, with 2,241 units licensed. “We set up a program to meet the three-year warranty and incorporate revisions at no cost to customers. This facilitated the possibility of purchase and created greater demand”, said Mallea.

NEWS BMW Motorrad’s plan for Brazil includes launching seven models by 2025 — currently eight are assembled at the Manaus plant. The news started at the end of last year, with the entry of the R18 into the national portfolio. The sophisticated roadster, which combines tradition with technology in its elongated line of steel frame, features iconic items from the brand, such as the 1802cc two-cylinder boxer engine, the largest ever produced by BMW. The expectation is that the F 900 R model will be available this month, a dynamic roadster full of technologies, with emphasis on the lighting and connectivity system. Another launch — not yet disclosed — should take place in the second half. The market’s bets are on the brand’s combustion scooter, as the electric one depends on many variables, with the possibility of import being evaluated. “These are launches to leverage growth,” said the CEO.



The S 1000 RR (sport), R 1250 GS Adventure (maxtrail) and G 310 (entry-in) models are sales highlights in Brazil.

PRODUCTIVITY BMW Motorrad has invested BRL 50 million since October in various projects in Brazil — the contribution will extend until 2025. The main one is the modernization of the Manaus factory, to increase the areas of quality, production, logistics and shipping. The objective is to increase production capacity by more than 25%, which will rise from 15,000 to 19,000 motorcycles per year. The workforce will be increased by 20%. And the integration of a new warehouse to the factory, expanding the area by 50% to 15,000 m², totaling three warehouses. As a result, little by little, the logistics center in Itajaí (SC) is being transferred to Manaus, next to the factory. “This provides better integration between production and distribution for our dealerships”, said the executive.

For Marcos Fermanian, president of Abraciclo, representative of motorcycle and bicycle manufacturers installed in the Industrial Pole of Manaus, BMW Motorrad’s investments reflect a trend in the country. “Brazil has great relevance in the global motorcycle market. Today we are the seventh largest producer in the world, with great potential for growth,” he said. “In this way, Brazil consolidates its position as an international reference, offering the market increasingly competitive products.”

Another focus of investment by the brand is in customer relations and after-sales service. According to Julian Mallea, the Brazilian consumer is more demanding and knowledgeable about the product, compared to customers from other countries, including Europeans and Americans. “These are people who know the technical characteristics and contact us through different channels. We even have specialists to interact in our social networks more effectively.” The executive aims to promote more brand events in 2023 with dealerships — such as group trips — to make customers ride motorcycles more and “fulfill the dream” of being on top of a BMW on the streets and roads. “We want to extend this experience to fans of the brand.” The initiatives will increasingly include women, who already make up 16% of the company’s customers, a rate that increases year after year — 10 years ago it was almost zero. “This movement of leaving the back to have your own motorcycle is very empowered and has been growing”, said the CEO. “Moto is no longer a product labeled as male.”

Regarding the prospects for the results at the end of the brand’s centenary year, Mallea assesses that it is of “moderate optimism”. It is a period of government transition in the country, the economy is in global ebullition, with inflation and interest rates on the rise, a volatile exchange rate and a supply chain on alert with the war between Russia and Ukraine. “But we will seize opportunities to continue evolving.” On this road of growth for BMW Motorrad called Brazil.