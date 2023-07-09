BMW Motorrad technology takes it one step further. In fact, the two-wheeler division of the German conglomerate presented the new ones Smartglasses ConnectedRide, very innovative motorcycle goggles that offer head-up display technology and project all relevant data directly into the rider’s field of vision in real time.

How do they work

These new glasses can be easily connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth and app, and the projection of all the information useful for driving, from navigation to speed via gear, can be positioned with settings that can be selected before driving, but also during the latter via the multicontrollers on the handlebar of the motorcycle.

Ten hours of autonomy

The lithium-ion battery that powers the new ConnectedRide Smartglasses allows up to ten hours of operation. I am two sets of lenses UVA/UVB certified with the frames supplied by BMW’s two-wheeler division: one has 85% clear lenses and can be used especially with helmets with integrated sun visors, while the other has colored lenses that transform the ConnectedRide Smartglasses into a perfect pair of sunglasses. For motorcyclists who wear glasses, the lenses can also be grinded and adjusted based on required visual acuity up to a maximum of 4 diopters by an optician via an RX adapter.

Comfort and design

“In addition to the personalized user interface and increased driving safety, smartglasses also offer a high level of comfort – says BMW Motorrad – The design of the smart glasses and the display has been adapted to meet the specific needs of motorcyclists. Furthermore, the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can be adapted to numerous helmets and face shapes. This makes them comfortable to wear even on long journeys.