BMW Motorrad Italia returns to the show again this year Vintage Cars and Motorcycles which will be held in Padua until October 23, bringing the Heritage range on display. In fact, the entire R 18 family will be on display, including some models equipped with precious original accessories.

On these bikes, where the mighty Big Boxer of 1,800 cc it unites all the models making their character and appeal unique, every detail celebrates the history of BMW Motorrad retracing its origins and at the same time projecting it into the future thanks to the technology and innovation that characterize them. The four models of the family contain two similar but distinct souls. The R 18 and R 18 Classic are a hymn to the origins and exclusive technical solutions that have iconicly characterized BMW motorcycles, while the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental interpret the world of maxi cruisers according to the brand’s deep-rooted tradition. which has its origins in a century of history.

To complete the panorama of the Heritage offer of BMW Motorrad, we will also find the R nineT, in its Urban G / S version, which has established itself over the years as a range particularly appreciated by enthusiasts who prefer an essential, unique and easily customizable bike. The motorbikes of the Heritage family will be exhibited in the exclusive SoulFuel Loft which will be located in hall 4. The same stand will also display the technical and lifestyle clothing line of the BMW Motorrad Heritage collection which is the perfect functional and stylish complement to the new R 18.