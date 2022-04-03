Motorbike on wonderful and exciting roads in fascinating countries, venture into remote corners of the planet or test yourself on the track – these and many other BMW Motorrad experiences will be available on the new online portal “Fuel For Life”, which will initially present the two categories “Travel” and “Training”. Depending on your individual budget and how much time you have, Fuel For Life allows you to select the right offer from a wide range of itineraries and destinations. Immediately after completing the search, the customer is in fact directed to the appropriate BMW Motorrad partner to proceed with the booking.

For the 2022 motorcycle season, “The Great Getaway” offers three inspiring destinations, perfect for a getaway. In Costa Rica, Portugal and the United States, you can indulge in the pleasures of motorcycling for 8 days to spend in the saddle, enjoying the unique sensation given by the motorcycles of the BMW R 18 range. Professional tour guides accompany clients, benefiting from hotel accommodation and select meals and a support vehicle. Since the groups for each tour include a small number of enthusiasts, the long daily stages of 150 to 200 kilometers can be completed quickly but in a relaxed way, so that in the evening and in their free time, participants can share their experiences during the day. “Urban Day” also offers an intense sharing experience, during which participants immerse themselves completely in the hustle and bustle of the world’s most famous cities: San José in Costa Rica, Lisbon in Portugal and Portland in Oregon, USA.

“The Great Getaway” is already underway in Costa Rica. In Portugal (bookable now) the tours will run from April to June 2022 and in the USA (bookable soon) from August to October 2022. The tours offer an inimitable driving pleasure combined with unforgettable experiences. “Follow The Trails” is the latest off-road adventure that takes customers to remote and unknown locations of the International GS Trophy. Off the beaten track, the participants follow in the footsteps of the GS Trophy teams and explore untouched landscapes on BMW GS models (R 1250 GS, F 750 GS, F 850 ​​GS) – in Mongolia, Albania and Thailand. The “Racing School Europe”, on the other hand, offers adrenaline-pumping experiences on super sports bikes such as the BMW S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR. On world-famous MotoGP and WorldSBK circuits such as Mugello in Italy, the “Circuit Ricardo Tormo” in Valencia, Spain, or “Motorland Aragon”, also in Spain, you can improve your riding skills with the help of professional instructors. For beginners, advanced or semi-professionals – learning in small groups allows riders of all levels to receive the right training. The wide range of “Fuel For Life” offers for BMW Motorrad experiences is initially available for Europe, but will be expanded steadily over the next few months and, in addition to “Travel” and “Training”, other interesting categories will soon follow.