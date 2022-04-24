The “BMW Motorrad Riding Together“, The traveling event that offers the opportunity to try out the motorcycle range and get to know the whole world of the two-wheeler division of the German company. The tour started from Arcene, in the province of Bergamo, and includes stops throughout the territory thanks to the synergy of BMW Motorrad Italia with the dealer network. And in each of these stages he will be present the entire road range of the two German wheels, available for an intense and structured test ride.

As BMW Motorrad itself explains through an official note, this is a dedicated and tailor-made experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts: the doors of the showrooms of the motorcycle division of the German company will open for all the participants present, where the highly qualified and competent staff gathered under the name of Product Genius BMW Motorrad will be able to present and explain not only the motorcycle range, but also the accessories, the technical clothing collection and services offered by BMW Motorrad, remaining available for any type of study. Given the running of the pandemic and the current rules, to avoid crowds it is compulsory registration for the Test Ride through the digital tool on the tour web page, where it will also be possible to choose the desired motorcycle model and the time of day in which you want to perform the test ride.