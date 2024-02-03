Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 02/03/2024 – 9:00

A BMW Motorrad projects growth between 4% and 8% in sales in the Brazilian market in 2024 compared to the previous year. The information was released by the CEO of the automaker's motorcycle division in Brazil, Julian Mallea, during a meeting with journalists.

To give you an idea, in 2023 the brand registered 14,106 motorcycles in the year – an increase of 8% compared to 2022. It was the first time that BMW Motorrad reached the mark above 14 thousand units. With this, the country has consolidated itself among the six main markets in the world for the brand.

“Brazil is taking on a very important strategic relevance for the group. It’s no coincidence that we have good products and a plant.”

Here, performance was driven by the BMW R 1250 GS, with 5,527 units sold last year (3,099 of the R 1250 GS Adventure version and 2,428 of the R 1250 GS version), consolidating the model as the leader once again in the big trail segment in the country. .

AS 1000 RR was also the isolated leader and holds more than 50% of the super sports car segment in the national market. It received an update, which helped to register 1,083 units last year.

Investments and larger plant

As part of the investment of R$50 million, announced in 2022, the motorcycle division of BMW expanded the production capacity of its factory in Manaus (AM), which now stands at 17 thousand units per year. By 2025, motorcycle production will increase to 19 thousand units per year. Today, the plant corresponds to 99% of BMW Motorrad's production in sales volume in Brazil.

Releases

The next launch will be the R 1300 GS, the fourth model of the seven promised until 2025, all produced at the Manaus plant.

Electric motorcycles

BMW already sells battery-powered motorcycles in Europe, such as the CE 02 and CE 04. However, they seem far from Brazil. When asked about the topic, Julian states that the market in the old continent is different from the Brazilian one and that for them to come they would need benefits and local production. The infrastructure, in turn, is still progressing.