The 2023 edition of the maxi gathering dedicated to the first 100 years of the Propeller house attracted over 37,000 enthusiasts from all over the world to Brandenburg. Between motorcycle parades and stuntmen shows, this is how the weekend went in the German capital, from Messe Berlin to the Spandau plant

The 2023 edition of the Bmw Motorrad Days it was very important for the Bavarian giant. The event, staged at Berlin on the weekend of July 9, represented the culmination of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the brand’s activity in the motorcycle sector, an anniversary that prompted the organization to go big and gather hundreds of its employees from all over the world. The centerpiece of the celebrations was the Messe Berlina refined exhibition center in the German capital, but there was also a side dish Pure&Crafted Festival, another event promoted by the Elica company. At the end of the weekend, the two events together registered over 37,000 attendancea fully satisfactory result for the organization, but our adventure in Berlin for the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad began in another more significant location.

In 1969 the entire BMW motorcycle production was moved from Munich to the factory in Spandau, on the western side of a Berlin that was still divided by the wall at the time. Since then, while maintaining the original red brick building, the facility has progressively grown while remaining firmly at the center of the Bavarian brand's activities as far as two wheels are concerned. His expansion it was also continuous from a geographical point of view, with various buildings that were gradually added for the assembly of motors, brakes, electric vehicles, or with those dedicated to painting, welding and so on. The entire facility now employs around 2,100 people. A new one has also recently been inaugurated logistics center, among the largest in the world in the motorcycle sector, the place from which our visit began. The building is huge and very well organized, with an almost entirely robotic warehouse and several automated processes who also make use of small, completely autonomous forklift trucks. Understandably you can't touch or photograph anything, but the proverbial Teutonic organization is immediately palpable.

the production line — The adjacent building is that of production real, where all BMW motorcycles are assembled in compliance with each individual order received. There assembly line makes an “S” path in the large pavilion and is made up of 34 stations of work. The first is that of the so-called “marriage” between engine and chassis, assembled in other parts of the Spandau complex, while the last is that of the final inspection. In between, the various models of the German company gradually take shape with all the necessary components, including those expressly requested by the end user, to even face the necessary bench tests. The line takes 200 workers and has an average speed of 6 meters per minute which allows her to churn out up to 800 motorcycles a day. The organization is so precise that each station has only the pieces needed for the next 30 minutes on site and is constantly fed by autonomous logistics forklifts. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, we were unable to visit other areas of the production hub. Also because we were expected shortly on the other side of the city, on the opposite bank of the River Spree.

The Pure&Crafted Festival — The Pure&Crafted Festival presented by BMW took place in conjunction with Motorrad Days 2023 to offer an extra attraction to the many German motorcycle lovers who have come to the city. It is an event that pays more attention to music and culture than motorcycles, but this approach has made it a valid and serious alternative to the maxi gathering at Messe Berlin. Housed within the Napoleon Komplexnot far from downtown, the Pure&Crafted Festival mainly consisted of a large skateboard park and two stages for live performances, where apparently very popular artists in Germany and on social media such as Drangsal, Dear Dear And Wu-Lu, but not so well known to the general international public. There were also a handful of interesting ones customizations based on BMWs scattered throughout the area and some small stands, including official products, as well as various refreshment points. However, the main reason for our presence at this mini-event materialized shortly thereafter.

Bmw Motorrad in fact took advantage of the setting of the Pure&Crafted Festival to present to the world the final version of its Ce 02, its next electric model which will hit dealerships early next year. It is a vehicle with compact dimensions and a lively look, with great connectivity, designed to easily navigate the city and intended for a predominantly young public. Given its characteristics, the choice to present it in such a dynamic context was undoubtedly fitting. After the actual unveiling in a private setting, the Ce 02 it was then exhibited in the center of the skateboard track where the discipline specialists celebrated it with all the necessary evolutions. It was the only truly new model presented by BMW over the weekend, although some might have expected an improbable surprise preview of the eagerly awaited new 1,300 cc GS to be unveiled in September. Another novelty presented on the spot are the Smartglasses ConnectedRideinnovative glasses that make head-up display and can be coupled to the Ce 02.

the messe berlin party — THE BMW Motorrad Days 2023 have been heavily focused on 100th anniversary of the house of the Elica. Fans from all over the world (mainly coming from from Italy, France and the United Kingdom) representing 60 countries, they came together in Berlin, with and without motorcycles, to personally wish the famous German brand good wishes. The Messe Berlin and its broad summer garden they offered plenty of space for the initiatives prepared by the organizers, with frequent performances by stuntmen And freestyle motocross, many historic bikes and custom to be admired inHeritage area from 4,000 square meters, activities dedicated to children and various refreshment points of various kinds. There are also numerous stands of partners, customizers, manufacturers of accessories and technical clothing. Considerable space was also dedicated to the models currently in the range and related ones test laughsorganized in an impeccable way and which we too promptly took advantage of for a short ride around town with the new R 1250 R.

At the Messe Berlin BMW also presented MetaRideits new digital space where all enthusiasts can already virtually drive the Ce 02 with their own avatars. In the intentions of the brand, this new platform will become an important meeting point with fans and, in the long term, will be gradually expanded to launch and then accommodate its other products. However, the area offers other kinds of entertainment: you can play basketball, shop for official products and clothing for your own avatars or for themselves and also collect various tokens scattered around to access special content. A very from environment gamers, In short. Access to Bmw Motorrad MetaRide takes place via the website or the brand's official social channels: if you are curious, you can get there immediately via this link.

on the track and on the dirt road — Obviously the BMW Motorrad Days didn’t see a shadow of the new GS, but the many model enthusiasts present in Berlin were certainly not left “dry-mouthed”. In addition to the wide range of training courses And guided tours off-road in the charming surrounding countryside, the organization has reserved the use of the motocross track Schenkenhorston the southern outskirts of Berlin to stage an international qualifying round at theInternational GS Trophy of 2024, an event always closely followed by community of the “gyesists” and that next year will take place in Namibia. As far as asphalt is concerned, BMW Motorrad Days has made the services of the Spreewaldring, a 2.7 km runway used mainly for testing and located approximately 60 km south of Berlin. Here visitors were able to enjoy all the most recent S 1000s among the curbs under the careful supervision of a team of expert instructors.

a big success — Once the scheduled entertainment program has finished, the maxi tent of the restaurant specially set up in the gardens of the Messe Berlin becomes the epicenter of further festivities, with lots of beer and live music in typical German style to round off the day. The extensive and varied program of 21st edition of the Bmw Motorrad Dayswhich involved five location different, does not seem to have left any of the dissatisfied 37,000 enthusiastic participants. The historic German manufacturer certainly celebrated his 100th birthday properly and all those present will remember the hot Berlin weekend for a long time in the sign of their common passion for motorized 2-wheelers. It is almost superfluous to note that many of them have already made an appointment for the next edition.