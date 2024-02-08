The engines roar in anticipation of the third major BMW Motorrad rally, returning this year to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in the Alps. The appointment is set for 5 to 7 July, three days during which motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world will find themselves in a common celebration. In the last two years, the largest global gathering dedicated to the BMW Motorrad brand has been held in Berlin, in the heart of Europe, where the Bavarian company's motorcycles have been built for over 50 years. Together with company employees from all over the world, the BMW Motorrad Days 2023 in Berlin marked an important chapter in the company's history on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad.

Mega gathering

Now the return to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where the mega rally took place for 18 years in a row. What better location for the “Year of the GS” than the magnificent surroundings, the winding roads and nearby Alpine passes, as well as ideal terrain for unique motorcycle rides, especially with the legendary icon of adventure riding. As usual, the calendar will be full of events, but there are still a few months left until the event and the organizers are putting many new features in the works for the joy of enthusiasts, who for their part will be able to pay homage to the Year of the GS in the shadow of the splendid mountains alpine.