BMW Motorrad has announced the debut of ConnectedRide Navigator, the new navigator that integrates information from the BMW Cloud to always have all the routes, recordings and itinerary planning synchronized between the navigator and the BMW Motorrad app available thanks to the ID personal.

Perfect integration

In this way, riders who choose the German brand’s two wheels can have all the navigation information also available in the BMW Motorrad app at any time and from anywhere. Both maps and navigator functions are always up to date, as the device can be connected to the Internet and can be updated at any time. The way in which the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator is operated via the multicontroller and thanks to the seamless integration with the smartphone sets new standards in this product segment.

Easy navigation

The 5.5-inch touchscreen display ensures optimal readability, even in direct sunlight. The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator boasts an optimal graphic design that allows for seamless integration of the TFT screen and the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator into the operating concept. The displays are also coordinated with each other with regards to light intensity, reflection and anti-reflective coating. The Navigator recharges via the BMW on-board network. Alternatively, it can be recharged in no time via the supplied USB-C cable, with a charging current of up to 2.4A.

All features and updates from BMW Motorrad

The new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator was developed in-house and updates can be sent directly via BMW Motorrad systems. Like a smartphone, feature and map updates are actively reported. The updates are installed directly on the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator. The only requirement is an online data connection (WLAN or customer-installed SIM card). Connection to a computer is not mandatory. To get the latest traffic information, which is updated in real time, the navigator can go online via a WiFi hotspot (which customers can provide via their smartphone, for example) or via the customer’s installed SIM card. This is also possible while driving and the user is always up to date.

Everything on the Cloud

The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator is part of the MyBMW Cloud. As a result, the user can log in to the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator with his MyBMW account, thus connecting the device to the BMW Cloud, where he can synchronize planned routes, traveled routes and much more. In this way, the user can plan an individual itinerary on any end device (BMW app, PC browser, etc.), which is then immediately available on any registered end device. Routes created in other planning portals can also be imported into the BMW Cloud and used on all registered end devices.

Maximum compatibility for ConnectedRide Navigator

The hardware and software of the new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator are compatible with all BMW motorcycles built from 2014 onwards (with limitations), provided they have a multicontroller and navigation preparation is already installed or has been retrofitted later as part of the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories. Furthermore, all smartphone functions, especially multimedia applications such as Spotify and telephone functions, can be managed and coordinated centrally via the new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator. In particular, the user can control the volume both as the master volume for all sources and individually for each source. All other end devices, such as rider and passenger helmets and BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses, can also be connected to the Navigator via Bluetooth and controlled accordingly. Personal contacts stored on the smartphone can be used directly on the navigator for telephone and routing functions. The new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator is available immediately and can be inserted into the navigation holder by locking it with the motorcycle key.