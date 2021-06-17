There is less and less to go to the 2021 edition of the Motor Bike Expo: from 18 to 20 June, two-wheel enthusiasts will be able to visit the Verona event to admire some of the latest news in the sector. Among the many brands that will attend the fair there will also be BMW Motorrad: the two-wheeler division of the German company will exhibit its Heritage range and 2 very special R 18 models in two separate stands. There division between the two stands, inside and outside the pavilions, it will not be accidental.

The entire series production of the R 18 will be present on the BMW Motorrad stand in Hall 4, as well as the R nineT range, accessories and technical and lifestyle clothing from the Heritage segment. Not only that: inside the same pavilion you can also take advantage of the online configurator dedicated to the personalization of your own jewel purchased thanks to the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and the prestigious Nove2 personalized jewelery brand. We then move to the area of ​​the outdoor event, where BMW Motorrad will exhibit its R 18 range together with two jewels of customization, the Spirit of Passion and the premiere of the BMW R 18 Option 719 Design Package AERO version: while the first represents the most extreme customization of the R 18 designed by Kingston Custom, the second celebrates the Option 719 with a series of truly unique details and equipment. So, see you next June 18th.