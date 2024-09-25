BMW Motorrad Italia renewed its social commitment on September 17th at the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit in Cervesina, collaborating with the association Di.Di. (Differently Disabled)

to offer a driving course dedicated to motorcyclists with disabilities. The initiative, included in the project of Corporate Social Responsibility of BMW, known as Especiallysaw the participation of a team of 25 volunteer collaborators from the BMW Group Italia and friends of BMW Motorrad. Their contribution was essential to the success of the day, which allowed participants to rediscover their passion for motorcycles and demonstrate that inclusion can be a driver of change.



A concrete commitment to social inclusion

The event was not limited to a simple driving course, but offered an opportunity to to put or put back in the saddlepeople who, due to accidents or physical problems, had seen their ability to drive a motorbike reduced or disappeared. All thanks to the use of modified motorcycles and a program that integrates theory and practice, adapting to the physical needs of each participant.

“Diversity, Inclusion, Responsibility And Social Commitment are core values ​​for BMW,” he said Alessandro SalimbeniGeneral Manager of BMW Motorrad Italia, underlining how the SpecialMente project is not just a corporate social responsibility program, but a real strategy that involves the entire group. “We know we are citizens of the world and we must contribute to improving it. The motorcycle has always been a symbol of inclusion in the automotive world, and we are working to make it even more so.”

Driving course and inclusion activities

The heart of the initiative was the motorcycle driving course intended for motorcyclists with disabilities, which involved a dozen kids divided into three groups, each followed by a qualified instructor. In addition to practice on the track, participants were able to work on their route to obtain the special license “AS”if their physical condition allows it.

But the event also included other types of courses to broaden the inclusive experience. A Pit Bike Course offered the possibility of driving lighter vehicles to those who, due to age or physical conditions, could not handle larger motorcycles. In addition, courses were organized for able-bodied enthusiasts, from beginners who wanted to get closer to the world of two wheels, up to expert motorcyclists who had never had the opportunity to get on the track. The goal was to create a context of total inclusion, where each participant could find their own space and feel part of a large community of enthusiasts.

A solid partnership with Di.Di. and concrete results

The collaboration between BMW Motorrad Italy And Di.Di. it’s not new: in recent years, thanks to the support of the German car manufacturer, the association founded by Emiliano Malagoli has achieved significant milestones. Over 135 have been released special licensesa Paralympic motorcycle championship was created that involved 250 riders from 12 different nations, and over 470 disabled motorcyclists were brought back to motorcycles. “What makes me happiest – says Malagoli – is seeing the volunteers of BMW Group Italia at our side once again. Ours is a small association and without their help we would not have come this far.”

Malagoli highlighted how, for every disabled motorcyclist who participates in Di.Di. courses, at least three support people are needed. This makes the presence of volunteers essential for the success of the initiative. The president of Di.Di., in addition to being an international level Paralympic pilot, is a key figure in making this project an example of inclusion and solidarity in the motorcycle world.

A memorable day

Among the participants of the Cervesina day there were friends and testimonials from the world of entertainment and art. The famous chef and passionate motorcyclist Philip La Mantia he emphasized how emotional the experience was: “I saw incredible determination in the eyes of these kids. Their smiles at the end of the day gave me an emotion that I will never forget.”

Also the writer and urban artist FLYCATa representative of hip hop culture, returned to Cervesina to participate in the course again, bonding even more with the association: “I consider urban art one of the most inclusive art forms, and this is what binds me to Di.Di.”. FLYCAT had already collaborated the previous year, creating a work that became the symbol of the event.

In the end, Alberto Bergoininstructor of Skiablethe ski school for people with disabilities supported by BMW, took part in the initiative as a sign of gratitude to Malagoli, who had accompanied him on his snowboard after his accident. “Being here today with Di.Di. has a deep meaning for me. It’s a circle that closes.”