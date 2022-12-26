At BMW they were of the opinion that the grille could be even bigger.

A point of discussion in recent years with regard to BMW has to do with the grille in particular. Every model just seemed to grow this thing to a point that many a barbecue grill would be jealous of. BMW apparently has a lot of fun with it. The German car manufacturer has made the largest grille to date.

The grille is part of BMW’s booth at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The work of art is meters high and the brand parks a number of its models behind the whimsical nose. The Japanese branch of BMW has brought several models to the show.

An M3 Competition M xDrive with M Performance goodies, an M240i xDrive with M Performance stuff and an M4 GT3 are on display. The premiere of a model specific to the Japanese market will also take place. What exactly this will be is still a surprise.

The Tokyo Auto Salon is from January 13 to 15, 2023. BMW says the grille is part of the brand’s symbol. There is not a word of a lie. If you say BMW M3 or M4, the grille is the first thing that comes to mind for many. Pretty or not, they know damn well how to make a buzz have to create there in Bavaria.

