You would almost forget, but there is also a regular version of the 7 series. In the driving test, therefore, the plug-in brother of the BMW i7: the M760e.

There are two strategies for offering a full range of electric cars. You can work with a dedicated electric platform and build different variants on it, as Mercedes-Benz and the Volkswagen Group do. An alternative scenario is to develop both a combustion engine version and a fully electric version of each car. This is what BMW is doing with the X3 and iX3, i5 and 5 Series, i4 and 4 Series and the i7 and 7 Series. The advantage is that you can shift more easily between production of the old-fashioned ICE cars and the EVs. You should be able to build EVs more easily with a dedicated platform, but BMW is still doing well for the time being.

Incidentally, the i3 and iX are only electric (or have been). If you don’t want to read more about the old combustion engine, I would like to refer you to the driving test of the BMW i7.

I was a happy PHEV rider

In the days when the BMW M760e was with us for the driving test, my week did not go as planned. A flight to Frankfurt was moved to the night before, at the same time my presence at Mobility Service was appreciated. Their branch in Eelde is literally next to the entrance to the airport, but of course nothing flew from there to Frankfurt. On Tuesday I drove a triangle from Rotterdam to Eelde and then on to Frankfurt.

A total of more than 700 km, combined with a long working day. With an EV, at least one, probably two and possibly three charging stops are required. After 19:00 I left Eelde and drove into a rainy Germany. The 90 club would do it in five hours, my intention was to be in bed a little earlier at the Frankfurt Airport Hilton. The rain was not cooperative (and had also had an impact on the range of an EV). Not a whole end of 250 km/h barking, but relatively easy with about 180 km/h on the clock. Just over three hours later: destination reached 450 km away.

M760e power

With such a type designation you create expectations, but BMW lives up to it. The well-known B58 with a swept volume of three liters hums in the front. In this form, the six-in-line with turbo kicks out 380 hp / 520 Nm.

The electric motor adds 197 hp and 450 Nm to that. Total system power: 571 hp and torque peaks at 800 Nm. Even for a fairly heavy M760e, that is enough for appealing performance: according to good German usage, the top speed is set at 250 km/h, the sprint to 100 takes 4.3s. On intermediate sprints, the M760e on the autobahn is quite brilliant, although the weather conditions rarely allowed a speed of more than 200 km/h.

In the city or other zero-emission zones, the BMW M760e from this driving test can drive up to 80 km fully electrically thanks to the 18.7 kWh battery. The maximum speed on electricity is 140 km/h.

What a brilliant travel machine

BMW has other products for the real throwing and throwing, but for longer trips through Europe, the 7-series is an extremely nice customer. The adaptive air suspension with active roll stabilization filters out so much. I saw the transitions at viaducts, but I didn’t feel them. Surprisingly good and that makes a difference if you have to make serious kilometers.

Thanks to the slippery body with a cW value of 0.24, it is extremely quiet in the interior. Chair massage on, your favorite podcast in the background (or number two). The navigation leads me around roadworks, so that the average speed creeps towards 150 km/h. Without rain I would have gone well over that and arrived even more rested. Other traffic and the weather are the only things BMW has no influence on.

Always long, always luxurious and a lot of crazy on the option list

You are forgiven for looking for a short version of the 7-series or i7, there will only be a version with a long wheelbase. It is then 3.21 meters and the total length is no less than 5.39 meters. Parallel parking is a challenge, but thanks to rear-wheel steering (Integral Active Steering), the M760e is surprisingly agile. With the help of the Maneuver Assistant, you can have the 7-series park automatically or learn the route over a narrow driveway.

For the body, BMW uses high-strength steel, aluminum and CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic). The plug-in hybrid M760e, like the i7, is of course not a lightweight; the scales turn to 2,425 kg.

Inside the M760e you forgive the BMW: there are screens everywhere and you are surrounded by fantastic materials. The largest screen in a car can be found in the back: the BMW Theater Screen is a 31.3-inch touchscreen with 8K resolution that folds out of the roof. It is so large that the front seats should not be in the rearmost position and completely blocks the view in the rearview mirror.

There are small 5.5-inch touch panels (BMW Touch Command) in the rear doors, which you can use to create a nice spot for yourself in the back. With the optional Executive Lounge package, the rear right seat is fitted with a seamless lower leg support. Of course, the rear seats are ventilated, heated and equipped with a massage function, just like the front.

The steering wheel is also heated, as are the armrests. That’s all nice, but BMW’s quest to remove buttons is less successful. I complain extensively in the driving test of the i7, during our detour with the BMW M760e we still missed them.

Electric, diesel or PHEV

In terms of electric versions, BMW lets you choose from the 544 hp i7 xDrive60, the even faster i7 M70 xDrive with 660 hp. Dieseling is also still possible: For about 130 thousand euros, a mild hybrid 300 hp and 670 Nm strong 3.0 diesel rumbles in the front. The sprint to 100 does the 740d xDrive in 5.8s and the top speed is 250 km / h.

In addition to the M760e, BMW also has the 750e in the price list: the combustion engine in the 750e xDrive has 313 hp/450 Nm, the total power then comes to 490 hp/700 Nm. That is more than enough, but who are we to complain.

It will be exciting in the coming period: what do buyers really want. The subsidies for electric cars seem to be disappearing, MRB may also have to be paid for EVs. The financial advantage of the electric car is melting away quickly, although buyers in this class are not very concerned about this. As much as I liked the i7, if I had total freedom of choice, I would always go for the M760e. In terms of price, there is no difference: a bare i7 and M760e both cost 1.5 tons. After ticking the options list, they are both about two tons.

