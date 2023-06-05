A special spectacle in the Netherlands. Bizarrely, the BMW M6 drifts into a ditch. The car drifts off the roundabout and the driver is unable to get the car in line, causing a crash. A motorcyclist immediately helps the BMW driver. First with the arrest of an ambulance that happens to drive by, then to see how the man is. Fortunately, the man in the BMW is fine.

Through: TikTok

This article BMW M6 drift in ditch, motorcyclist help appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #drift #ditch #motorcyclist #helps #video