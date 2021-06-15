With front-wheel drive and a power somewhere just above 200 hp, you will not win traffic light sprints from a BMW M5 with 700 hp and four-wheel drive. But what if you hang a trailer with a boat behind the BMW M5? Does the GTI have a chance?

uploader Team Emergency lane let TopGear know that this BMW M5 Competition has been slightly modified and produces 700 hp instead of 625. The Golf GTI would be ‘Stage 2’, which means that the power should be around 300 hp.

Who wins? As far as we are concerned, this victory goes to the BMW M5 with boat trailer. He is clearly gone faster, despite the extra weight. The Golf eventually flies past him, but only because the M5 brakes.

