A BMW M5 Touring is finally arriving.

Station wagons can be found everywhere in Europe. It is certainly a popular body style in Northern Europe. Now the popularity here is somewhat waning and the car plays a fairly minor role in the rest of the world. In the US, where the station wagon was very popular in the 1970s before MPVs were introduced, there is a turning point.

As with the manual gearbox, the station wagon is seen as ‘cool’ there. It is the car type for people who want a fast and sporty car, but not unnecessarily high as a crossover or cramped or clumsy as a coupe or sedan respectively.

BMW M5 Touring

Then the question is, is there another BMW M5 Touring coming? Well, probably. At BMW, they see a turning point when it comes to station wagons. The Audi RS6 is a great success, also in the United States. There is also a lot of enthusiasm for the M3 Touring in Europe.

The demand from America is getting stronger every time. It’s not just people in comment sections or on Twitterers demanding a BMW M Touring. Customers – and therefore the dealers – are begging for a fast station wagon with an M badge. They would love to have the M3 Touring, but it won’t come. BMW will deliver the fast BMW 3 Series outside Europe, such as in South Africa or Australia.

The M5 Touring (E34) just happens to be out there in a great purple color. We will see. Keep your eyes open. If you see something like what it looks like at the Nürburgring, we’re going to build it. Frank vanMeel. Doesn’t say that the BMW M5 Touring is coming, but it does.

Powertrain

It is also not certain which engine the BMW M5 Touring will get. And V8 in combination with electric motors. In the XM, the top version is good for 740 hp and 999 Nm. Van Meel can’t confirm this of course, but he can’t really deny it either:

I can’t tell you what engine the next BMW M5 will get. Normally, when we develop a new powertrain, we don’t do it for one model. Frank van Meel does not say that the M5 will get the powertrain from the XM, but it does.

If all the rumors are correct, the new BMW M5 Touring will be codenamed ‘G99’ and will be introduced in 2024.

Through: Carbuzz

This article BMW M5 Touring will probably just appear first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #Touring